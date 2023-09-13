Ingrid Michaelson Announces Dates for Upcoming Christmas Concerts

Tickets for the shows will go on sale beginning this Friday, 9/15, at 10:00AM local time.

By: Sep. 13, 2023

Before she makes her Broadway composing debut with the critically-acclaimed musical adaptation of The Notebook this Spring, Emmy Award-nominated singer, songwriter, and composer, Ingrid Michaelson, has announced the upcoming dates for her holiday shows, including the much-anticipated annual fan-favorite ‘Holiday Hop’.

Tickets for the shows will go on sale beginning this Friday, 9/15, at 10:00AM local time, with a limited quantity of VIP Packages available. 

Ingrid Michaelson Christmas Concerts

December 1, 2023: London, UK - Union Chapel, Ingrid Michaelson Trio
December 15, 2023: NY, NY - Webster Hall, 17th Annual Holiday Hop

VIP Packages

Early Entry into Venue
Access to Soundcheck Party
Exclusive Q&A with Ingrid
Group Photo with Ingrid 
Exclusive Merch Package
Early Merch Shopping 

About Ingrid Michaelson

Born in NYC and raised by her mother, a sculptor, and her father, a classical composer, Ingrid Michaelson has artistry in her DNA. At four she began taking piano lessons, but it wasn’t until after she graduated college with a degree in musical theatre and was touring the country in a theater troupe that she began to write her own songs.

Known for her distinctively soulful folk-pop style, singer-songwriter Michaelson is a force in the music industry, with four Top 20 albums and two platinum singles: “The Way I Am” and “Girls Chase Boys." Michaelson’s nine studio albums have been released on her own independent label Cabin 24 Records and her original songs have soundtracked important moments in hundreds of television series and feature films.

An Emmy Award-nominee for Best Original Song (“Build It Up” from Hulu’s “Little Fires Everywhere”), Michaelson also scored Hulu’s “Tiny Beautiful Things” series. She was the executive music producer for “Slumberkins” for AppleTV+, creating all new original songs for the series.

Michaelson made her Broadway debut in Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812 in 2017, officially announced in 2019 that she was developing The Notebook as a musical, which also features a book by playwright Bekah Brunstetter (writer and producer on NBC's “This Is Us,” The Cake).

The Notebook will finally arrive on Broadway at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 W. 45th St, NYC) with previews beginning Tuesday, February 6, 2024 ahead of a Thursday, March 14, 2024 opening night. Casting for Broadway will be announced at a later date.

Tickets for The Notebook go on sale to the general public Tuesday, September 26 at 10am ET.



