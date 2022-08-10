VIDEO: INTO THE WOODS Star Julia Lester Sings Original Song 'Rising' on HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE SERIES

Click Here for More on HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE MUSICAL: THE SERIES

On the latest episode of High School Musical: the Musical: the Series, Into the Woods star Julia Lester performed a new song, titled "Rising."

Watch the new music video of Lester performing the original song below!

New episodes of the third season of High School Musical: the Musical: the Series premiere on Wednesdays on Disney+. In addition the original music debuted in the series, this season will also feature songs from the High School Musical franchise, Frozen, and Camp Rock.

Joining Lester in the new season are Joshua Bassett, Sophia Wylie, Frankie Rodriguez, Matt Cornett, and Dara Reneé, alongisde appearances from Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Olivia Rodrigo, Corbin Bleu, Kate Reinders, Jojo Siwa, and more.

Ahead of the new season's premiere, BroadwayWorld caught up with Lester to discuss bringing musical theatre to young audiences through the popular series. Watch the interview here.

Julia Lester is currently making her Broadway debut as Little Red in the new Broadway revival of Into the Woods, alongside Sara Bareilles, Brian D'Arcy James, Patina Miller, Gavin Creel, Joshua Henry, Phillipa Soo, and more.

Watch the new music video here: