VIDEO: Julia Lester & Frankie Rodriguez on Bringing Musical Theatre to Disney+ in HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL: THE SERIES

The East High Wildcats are headed to summer camp in the new season of High School Musical: the Musical: the Series, streaming now on Disney+.

Following up last season's production of Beauty and the Beast, the students of East High are headed to summer camp as this season features music from "Frozen," Camp Rock" and the "High School Musical" franchises.

The Wildcats and their fellow campers are primed for an unforgettable summer ripe with romance, curfew-less nights and a taste of the great outdoors. With a high-stakes production of "Frozen" on the horizon AND a drama-filled "docu-series" of the production in the works, the Wildcats will attempt to show who is "best in snow" without leaving anyone out in the cold.

BroadwayWorld caught up with Into the Woods star Julia Lester, who plays Ashlyn, and Frankie Rodriguez, who plays Carlos, to discuss bringing musical theatre to young audiences on Disney+, what audiences can expect from the new season, and their favorite musical number.

The new season will also feature Joshua Bassett, Corbin Bleu, Jason Earles, Kate Reinders, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Olivia Rodrigo, Jojo Siwa, and more.

Watch the interview here: