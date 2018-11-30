VIDEO: Hugh Jackman Talks Upcoming World Tour

It's hard to resist the charms of Aussie export Hugh Jackman and he'll be tempting audiences around the world with his upcoming tour. Jackman stopped by The Today Show to chat about just what he has in store, watch below!

The Man. The Music. The Show. will see Jackman performing hit songs from The Greatest Showman, Les Misérables and more from Broadway and film, accompanied by a live orchestra.

The tour will kick off with 12 shows across Europe and the UK beginning Monday, May 13th in Hamburg, Germany at Barclaycard Arena, with stops in Amsterdam, Paris, Manchester, Dublin, and London, with two shows at The O2 Arena. The 22-city North American leg will begin Tuesday, June 18th at Toyota Center in Houston, TX, with stops in Chicago, Toronto, Boston, Las Vegas, and New York, with two shows at Madison Square Garden, as well as two performances at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, December 7th. Tickets will be available in Europe and the UK at 9 AM local time and in North America at 10 AM local time atHughJackmanTheShow.com. A limited number of exclusive VIP packages will be available. These exclusive offers can include an amazing selection of reserved-seated tickets, custom merchandise (designed exclusively for package purchasers) and much more. For more information please visit HughJackmanTheShow.com.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You