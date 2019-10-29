VIDEO: Howard McGillin Talks About the 25th Anniversary of THE SWAN PRINCESS on TODAY SHOW

Howard McGillin and Sandy Duncan, who voiced Prince Derek and Queen Uberta, share why the beloved film still connects with viewers after all these years.

Howard McGillin is the longest-running Phantom who ever starred in "The Phantom of the Opera" on Broadway. His other credits are listed here:

Broadway: Kiss of the Spider Woman, She Loves Me, The Secret Garden, Anything Goes (Tony, Drama Desk Award nominations), The Mystery of Edwin Drood (Tony, Drama Desk nominations; Theatre World Award), Sunday in the Park with George. London: Mack and Mabel, Anything Goes. Off-Broadway: It's a Wonderful Life, I Remember Mama, High Spirits, As Thousands Cheer, La Boheme (Drama Desk Award nomination). National Tour: Peter Pan. Regional: Damn Yankees, It Shoulda Been You (George Street Playhouse), The 39 Steps (Cape Playhouse), Stephen Sondheim's Bounce (Goodman Theatre, Chicago and Kennedy Center, Washington, D.C. - Helen Hayes Award nomination). Films: South Park: Bigger, Longer, Uncut; The Swan Princess. Concerts: Ragtime, Stephen Sondheim's Follies. Solo CD: Howard McGillin: Where Time Stands Still, available online.





