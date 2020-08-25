VIDEO: How is Berkshire Theatre Group Making GODSPELL Happen? Go Behind the Scenes!

Find out how BTG is making GODSPELL sing!

The first musical in the United States to be approved by Actors' Equity Association is currently running in the Berkshires! Berkshire Theatre Group's Godspell, which is being presented outdoors in an open-air tent adjacent to The Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield, will run through September 4, with many health and safety guidelines in place as mandated by Actors' Equity Association and local/state government.

Below, watch as Al Roker takes a closer look at how BTG was able to make the show work on the latest episode of Today.

Tickets may be purchased in person at the Colonial Ticket Office at 111 South Street, Pittsfield, online at www.BerkshireTheatreGroup.org, by calling (413) 997-4444, or on any performance day from 10am until curtain. The ticket office is open Monday-Saturday from 10am-2pm. All plays, schedules, casting and prices are subject to change.

Casting includes: Nicholas Edwards, Alex Getlin, Najah Hetsberger, Kimberly Immanuel, Emily Koch, Hanna Koczela, Brandon Lee, Tim Jones, Isabel Jordan, Dan Rosales, Zach Williams, and Michael Wartella.

Photo Credit: Emma K. Rothenberg-Ware

