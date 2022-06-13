VIDEO: History-Making MJ Star Myles Frost Celebrates His Big Win!

Last night, Myles Frost made history, becoming the youngest individual actor to win a Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Musical at only 22- years old. He took home the award for his critically acclaimed performance as Michael Jackson in the smash Broadway hit, MJ. Go inside his celebration with his MJ family below!

The show took home four Tony Awards in total, including Best Choreography, Best Lighting Design in a Musical, and Best Sound Design in a Musical.

After the ceremony, the show celebrated the historic win at Tavern on the Green. In attendance were Prince Jackson, Paris Jackson, Michaela Coel, Cynthia Erivo, Lena Waithe, and more.

MJ features a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize® winner Lynn Nottage and a score made up of some of the best-loved, top-selling songs in recording history. Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon directs and choreographs. The production features scenic design by Tony Award winner Derek McLane, lighting design by Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, costume design by Tony Award winner Paul Tazewell, sound design by Olivier Award winner Gareth Owen, projection design by Peter Nigrini, hair & wig design by Charles LaPointe, musical supervision / orchestration / arrangements by David Holcenberg, and musical direction / orchestrations / arrangements by Jason Michael Webb.