VIDEO: Hear Gavin Lee's Never Ending Applause at Final Performance of SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS

Sep. 18, 2018  

He's not a loser, he proved that nightly with his epic song and dance number. Wesley Taylor shared a video on Twitter saying 'Every night i had to wait for Gavin Lee's applause to die before entering from the pit for the next scene.' Watch as Taylor waits out the moment below:

SpongeBob SquarePants explodes with energy and features an original pop and rock-infused score by a legendary roster of Grammy Award-winning songwriters. Led and conceived by visionary director Tina Landau (2018 Tony Award nominee) and a Tony Award-winning design team, the production brings the spirit of SpongeBob to life with humanity, heart, and pure theatricality. SpongeBob SquarePants features a book by Kyle Jarrow, music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tom Kitt and choreography by Christopher Gattelli.

The stakes are higher than ever as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts. Lives hang in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage.

Spongebob Squarepants played its final Broadway performance on Sunday, September 16.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus

