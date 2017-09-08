VIDEO: Harvey Victims Perform 'One Day More' After a Barricade Appears in the Aftermath

Nothing like a bit of musical theater to really brighten anyone's spirit.

Sarah Hames, one of the many residents of Texas who was affected by Hurricane Harvey, had a literal barricade in her ditch following the aftermath of the storm. So, naturally, she got some friends together and performed "One Day More" from Le Mis.

"This is what happens when you get talented theatre people together," she wrote in the description of the video. "You take your pain and experience and put it to song."

"Les Harveyables," which cleverly uses the flag of Texas as the in place of the French flag, was created to bring in more donations to those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

According to the Houston Chronicle, Le Mis is one of Hames' favorite musicals. ""One More Day" from Les Miserables seemed to fit perfectly to how people feel about Hurricane Harvey and its aftermath," wrote Hames, who put the video together in just two days after rounding up theater friends via text messages and a Facebook post "that warned that if you wanted to climb atop the barricade, you'd need to wear boots."

Watch the touching result, below.

