VIDEO: Harvey Fierstein Debuts A Homemade Medical Mask

Tony Award-winner Harvey Fierstein has found a very constructive way to pass the time and stay healthy throughout the virus pandemic.

Today the star headed to his workshop to manufacture a face mask of his very own. Using latex, felt, and rubber bands, Harvey has created a very serviceable prototype.

It might not be FDA approved or the catalyst for a new profession, but Harvey can officially add mask designer to the special skills on his resume.





