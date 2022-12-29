VIDEO: Harvey Fierstein Discusses Upcoming WE ARE HERE Concert on GMA3
The concert will take place on January 26th at 7:30pm.
Harvey Fierstein appeared on GMA3 today to discuss his recent memoir, "I Was Better Last Night," and the upcoming We Are Here concert.
Fierstein looked back on his career, discussing how he was able to look back on the low points of his life in a comedic way.
"Tragedy, with some distance, can be funny. Stuff that isn't funny right at that moment, sometimes can be become funny later... So you if you survived it, you can sort of go, 'That was awful, and now lets have a laugh about it,'" Fierstein shared.
He also discussed performing in the upcoming We Are Here concert, taking place on January 26 at Carnegie Hall. The concert will also feature Chita Rivera, Shoshana Bean, Andrew Lippa, Brenda Russell, Wendy Moten, Justin Jesso, Daniel Mutlu, Danny Mendelson, Rachel Brook, Yanky Lemmer, and His Eminence Timothy Michael Cardinal Dolan (Archbishop of New York).
This one-night-only event pays tribute to the artists murdered during the Shoah who, in the worst of times, continued to create. Find a video preview and more information on tickets at wearehereconcert.com.
Watch the new interview here:
|Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards
|voting ends in
From This Author - Michael Major
December 28, 2022
While Broadway alums Leslie Odom Jr. and Daniel Craig may be the stars of Glass Onion, the followup to Knives Out, the film also features appearances by two of Broadway's biggest icons: Stephen Sondheim and Angela Lansbury. Read how Rian Johnson's love of Sweeney Todd led to their cameos and what it was like working on their final film appearances!
TAMRON HALL Posts Its Highest-Rated Single-Day Telecast Since May 2021 in Households
December 28, 2022
During the week of Dec. 12, 2022, Monday’s broadcast of “Tamron Hall” (on 12/12/22) marked the show’s highest-rated telecast on any day since May 2021 in Households (0.9 rating) – since Friday, 5/14/21. Monday was also the show’s 2nd-most-watched of the season (1.222 million Total Viewers).
SUCCESSION Star James Cromwell Is PETA's 'Person of the Year'
December 28, 2022
For fearlessly stepping up for animals at every turn and helping PETA achieve major victories for dogs and monkeys in laboratories, open people’s eyes to the myth of “humane meat,” and pressure Starbucks to end its vegan milk upcharge, Succession star James Cromwell is PETA’s 2022 Person of the Year.
LIVE WITH KELLY & RYAN Delivers Its Strongest Week Since March in Total Viewers and Women 25-54
December 28, 2022
Tuesday’s telecast of “Live with Kelly and Ryan” (on 12/13/21) marked the show’s strongest telecast on any day in Total Viewers (2.753 million) and Women 25-54 (0.8 rating) since its post-Oscars® special in March – since Monday, 3/28/22. In addition, Tuesday’s broadcast tied a single-day season high in Households (1.8 rating).
VIDEO: Watch How ENCANTO Came to Life at the Hollywood Bowl
December 28, 2022
Disney+ has released a featurette going behind the making of Encanto Live at the Hollywood Bowl. Watch the complete video, which features a look inside rehearsals for the special and interviews with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Adassa, Stephanie Beatriz, Diane Guerrero, Olga Merediz, Jessica Darrow, and more, now.