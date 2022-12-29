VIDEO: Harvey Fierstein Discusses Upcoming WE ARE HERE Concert on GMA3

Harvey Fierstein appeared on GMA3 today to discuss his recent memoir, "I Was Better Last Night," and the upcoming We Are Here concert.

Fierstein looked back on his career, discussing how he was able to look back on the low points of his life in a comedic way.

"Tragedy, with some distance, can be funny. Stuff that isn't funny right at that moment, sometimes can be become funny later... So you if you survived it, you can sort of go, 'That was awful, and now lets have a laugh about it,'" Fierstein shared.

He also discussed performing in the upcoming We Are Here concert, taking place on January 26 at Carnegie Hall. The concert will also feature Chita Rivera, Shoshana Bean, Andrew Lippa, Brenda Russell, Wendy Moten, Justin Jesso, Daniel Mutlu, Danny Mendelson, Rachel Brook, Yanky Lemmer, and His Eminence Timothy Michael Cardinal Dolan (Archbishop of New York).

This one-night-only event pays tribute to the artists murdered during the Shoah who, in the worst of times, continued to create. Find a video preview and more information on tickets at wearehereconcert.com.

Watch the new interview here:



