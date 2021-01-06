VIDEO: Hannah Cornea, Mary Claire King, Stephanie Jae Park and More Perform Mash-Up Featuring The Music of SIX

Click Here for More Articles on SIX the Musical

Today, RANGE music released a new mash-up video, SIX in 6 minutes, featuring the music of Broadway's SIX. The New York City based group is also known for their last mash-up project, HAMILTON [in 7 minutes], which has garnered almost 10 million views since its initial release in 2016.

Watch the video below!

"We've been looking for a way to follow up our HAMILTON video for years and when we heard this album, we knew it had to be SIX," said Ben Holtzman and Ross Baum. "This project has been over a year in the making and we're just so grateful to have been able to come together in a difficult time to create."

This new video features the ladies of RANGE music including Hannah Corneau (Wicked), Mary Claire King (Chicago, War Paint), Stephanie Jae Park (Hamilton Tour, War Paint, The King and I), Sydney Patrick, Erika Peterson, Angela Travino, and beatboxing from AirLoom Beats. Nada Stejepanovic directed the video, which was filmed at 3 Dollar Bill in Brooklyn, NY, and features choreography by Alicia Lundgren. The project was produced by Ross Baum, Ben Holtzman, and Sammy Lopez.

The music was conceived, arranged, and produced by Ross Baum and Ben Holtzman, inspired by the original music and lyrics by Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss. The track was edited and produced by Mel Daneke (of Viridian Productions), mixed by Ed Boyer, and mastered by Dave Sperandio (of Vocal Mastering).

The track can be streamed on Spotify, Apple Music, and select additional streaming platforms now.

In addition to their rising YouTube fame, RANGE has performed on E! Live From The Red Carpet: Countdown to the 87th Academy Awards, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, collaborated with Nickelodeon, Billboard, Sesame Street, and Playbill on various music videos, and performed their "Evolution of Kelly Clarkson" piece alongside Kelly Clarkson herself at Radio City Music Hall during her Piece by Piece tour. RANGE has performed on stages throughout NYC and sold out their concert at SubCulture in 2018.

In addition to all of these live performances and collaborations RANGE released their first studio album, Range, Vol. 1, in 2017, which can be streamed on iTunes, Spotify, Apple Music, Google Play, and Amazon.

For more about RANGE Music please visit https://www.rangemusic.nyc/ or follow @rangemusic_nyc.