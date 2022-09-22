VIDEO: HAMILTON's Jennie Harney-Fleming is On the Rise!

Click Here for More on On the Rise- with Candace Cordelia

There is a new Angelica in town! After four years of covering all three Schuyler sisters in the national tour of Hamilton, Jennie Harney-Fleming is finally taking center stage on Broadway. Jennie officially took over the role of Angelica Schuyler earlier this month at the Richard Rodgers Theatre.

Born and raised in New York, Jennie grew up in the Broadway scene. Her father, Ben Harney, who won a Tony award in 1982 for his role in the original production of Dreamgirls. She made her Broadway debut in 2016 as a replacement for Nettie in The Color Purple.

Watch below as she chats with BroadwayWorld's Candace Cordelia about her new gig, juggling her new role with being a Broadway mom of two, and so much more!