VIDEO: Grey Henson And the Cast of MEAN GIRLS Perform 'Stop'
Quarantine is so not fetch, To make matters a little easier for Mean Girls fans, the production has gifted us some much needed Broadway!
Check out the show's original Damien, Tony-nominee Grey Henson and the talented cast of Mean Girls on Broadway tapping into their worst impulses in the number, 'Stop!'
Quarantine got you thinking of texting your ex? Cutting your own bangs? Introducing TikTok to your mom? Just stop. #MeanGirlsBway #PinkWednesdays pic.twitter.com/ThXjJnHbwG- Mean Girls Broadway (@MeanGirlsBway) May 6, 2020
From the mind of Tina Fey, Mean Girls is a ferociously funny musical about the wild dangers of high school. From an award-winning creative team, including book-writer Fey, director Casey Nicholaw, composer Jeff Richmond, lyricist Nell Benjamin, experience the iconic humor in a new, unimaginable way.
Cady Heron may have grown up in African, but nothing prepared her for the vicious predators of her high school hallways. By taking on Regina George, the queen bee of the terrifying clique known as The Plastics, Cady learns that being popular is not the same as being loved.
MEAN GIRLS gets to the hilarious heart of what it means to be a true friend, a worthy nemesis, and above all, a human being.
The current cast of Mean Girls on Broadway includes singer, songwriter and actress Sabrina Carpenter as Cady Heron Laura Leigh Turner as Karen Smith, Olivia Kaufmann as Janis Sarkisian and Chad Burris as Damian Hubbard. They join current cast members Reneé Rapp as Regina George, Krystina Alabado as Gretchen Wieners, Catherine Brunell as Mrs. Heron / Ms. Norbury / Mrs. George, Kyle Selig as Aaron Samuels, Cheech Manohar as Kevin Gnapoor and Rick Younger as Mr. Duvall.
The cast also includes Aaron Alcaraz, Darius Barnes, Stephanie Lynn Bissonnette, Tee Boyich, Maria Briggs, Collins Conley, Cailen Fu, Devon Hadsell, Curtis Holland, Sasha Hollinger, Brittany Nicholas, Pascal Pastrana, Becca Petersen, Drew Redington, Jake Swain, Riza Takahashi, Daryl Tofa, Teddy Toye, Bria Jené Williams, Gianna Yanelli and Iain Young.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Barbra Streisand has released a new music video for the song 'You'll Never Walk Alone'!... (read more)
Cameron Mackintosh Believes Theatre Will Not Come Back Until 'Early Next Year'
Producer Cameron Mackintosh chatted with Michael Ball this morning on his BBC Radio 2 show, where he provided his insight on what he thinks the future... (read more)
VIDEO: Cast Members From RENT Around the World Create 'No Day But Today' Video in Honor of Frontline Workers
Cast members from various productions of Rent around the world have virtually joined forces for a video in honor of the frontline heroes.... (read more)
THE SHOWS MUST GO ON! Will Continue With BY JEEVES This Weekend
Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On! continues this week with By Jeeves, this Saturday, May 9!... (read more)
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Barbra Streisand, Idina Menzel, Ben Platt, and More Set For Robin Hood's RISE UP NEW YORK! Virtual Telethon
Robin Hood, New York's largest poverty-fighting organization, and iHeartMedia will join together with New York television and radio stations to air a ... (read more)
VIDEOS: Eva Noblezada, Lea Salonga, Eden Espinosa, and More Perform Lockdown Duets
Stage star Alistair Brammer has launched Lockdown Duets, a new Instagram series 'connecting Broadway stars and West End stars in solidarity to sing du... (read more)