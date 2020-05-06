VIDEO: Grey Henson And the Cast of MEAN GIRLS Perform 'Stop'

Quarantine is so not fetch, To make matters a little easier for Mean Girls fans, the production has gifted us some much needed Broadway!

Check out the show's original Damien, Tony-nominee Grey Henson and the talented cast of Mean Girls on Broadway tapping into their worst impulses in the number, 'Stop!'

Quarantine got you thinking of texting your ex? Cutting your own bangs? Introducing TikTok to your mom? Just stop. #MeanGirlsBway #PinkWednesdays pic.twitter.com/ThXjJnHbwG - Mean Girls Broadway (@MeanGirlsBway) May 6, 2020

From the mind of Tina Fey, Mean Girls is a ferociously funny musical about the wild dangers of high school. From an award-winning creative team, including book-writer Fey, director Casey Nicholaw, composer Jeff Richmond, lyricist Nell Benjamin, experience the iconic humor in a new, unimaginable way.



Cady Heron may have grown up in African, but nothing prepared her for the vicious predators of her high school hallways. By taking on Regina George, the queen bee of the terrifying clique known as The Plastics, Cady learns that being popular is not the same as being loved.



MEAN GIRLS gets to the hilarious heart of what it means to be a true friend, a worthy nemesis, and above all, a human being.





