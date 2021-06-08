VIDEO: Gregory Diaz IV Says There Is 'Something for Everyone' in IN THE HEIGHTS

Lights up on Washington Heights this Thursday! Lin-Manuel Miranda's epic musical at last hits the big screen this week and theatre fans everywhere are getting ready for a long overdue musical trip uptown. Gregory Diaz IV, who plays Sonny in the film, can't wait for the world to see it.

"Just being able to play such an amazing character that has so much to him [has been amazing], but also, we are so similar," he said of his role. "I don't want to say it was easy, but it was simpler to try to get to that point of connecting to him. But there were also aspects that I had to reach for."

"I feel so proud [of the film]. Getting to see so much work come together and the it paid off... It's such an amazing film that's going to possible inspire, and I hope effect multiple people who watch it."

You can catch In the Heights in theatres and on HBO Max starting June 10. Until then, catch up with Diaz and hear more behind-the-scenes stories with BroadwayWorld's exclusive interview below!