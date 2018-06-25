VIDEO: Go Inside BROADWAY BARES 2018 with "Flashlight Tag"

Jun. 25, 2018  

Check out video from inside this years Broadway Bares: Game Night! Watch Broadway's best slay in "Flashlight Tag." See the video below!

Produced by and benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, Broadway Bares: Game Night raised $1,875,090 with two standing-room-only performances on Sunday, June 17, 2018, at New York City's Hammerstein Ballroom.

Stripathon, the online fundraiser led by the show's cast and crew, raised a record-shattering $953,153, marking the third year in a row that Stripathon was the single largest contributor to the grand total.

This year's Broadway Bares gave your ordinary game night a tantalizing twist with unparalleled striptease production numbers inspired by beloved board games, video games and arcade games.

VIDEO: Go Inside BROADWAY BARES 2018 with
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

