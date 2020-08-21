VIDEO: Go Behind the Scenes of the Making of LOVE IN THE TIME OF CORONA, Starring Leslie Odom, Jr. and Nicolette Robinson

The series will premiere as a special two-night limited event, beginning SATURDAY, AUG. 22, at 8 p.m.

Freeform's highly anticipated limited series "Love in the Time of Corona" will premiere as a special two-night limited event, beginning SATURDAY, AUG. 22, at 8 p.m. EST/PST and continuing SUNDAY, AUG. 23, at 8 p.m. EST/PST. The episodes will also be available on Hulu the following day.

Filmed using remote technologies and shot in the cast's actual homes, this four-part, limited series follows four interwoven stories about the hopeful search for love and connection during this time of quarantine, from the early days of the stay-at-home order through the events that ignited the worldwide Black Lives Matter protests.

August 22 - Episode #1001 - "The Course of Love"

Married couple James and Sade adjust to being together 24/7 in quarantine now that James' business travel has come to a halt. Nanda spends time, virtually, with her husband, who is in a nursing home. Roommates Oscar and Elle decide to break out of their codependence and try online dating. Meanwhile, Sophie returns home from her freshman year of college to spend quarantine with her parents, who unbeknownst to her have decided to separate.

August 22 - Episode #1002 - "#RelationshipGoals"

James reacts to the video of the Ahmaud Arbery shooting. Nanda reconnects with her estranged son, who has returned home to live in her guest house after losing his job. When Elle decides she can't take a backseat to Oscar's budding romance, she finally tells Oscar how she truly feels. Paul and Sarah try to cheer up Sophie after a breakup.

August 23 - Episode #1003 - "Seriously Now"

Oscar feels a fracture in his friendship with Elle as she gets to know their downstairs neighbor Adam. Sarah and Sophie both find out a secret Paul has been keeping. Nanda attempts to repair her son's relationship with his father. Tensions continue to run high as James and Sade struggle to get on the same page about their family's future.

August 23 - Episode #1004 - "Love and Protest"

James and Sade reflect on raising a Black child in the current climate in America. Paul recruits Sophie to help him throw a romantic evening. Elle and Oscar navigate their new relationship.

"Love in the Time of Corona" stars Tony® and GRAMMY® Award winner Leslie Odom Jr. ("Hamilton") as James, Nicolette Robinson ("The Affair") as Sade, Tommy Dorfman ("13 Reasons Why") as Oscar, Rainey Qualley ("Mad Men") as Elle, Gil Bellows ("Patriot") as Paul, Rya Kihlstedt ("One Mississippi") as Sarah, Ava Bellows ("This Too Shall Pass") as Sophie and Tony® Award winner L. Scott Caldwell ("Lost") as Nanda. The series is executive produced by Joanna Johnson, Christine Sacani, Robyn Meisinger, Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson.

