VIDEO: Go Behind the Scenes of Pasadena Playhouse's LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
The video features interviews with George Salazar, Mj Rodriguez, Amber Riley and the rest of the Little Shop cast.
Playhouse Live has released Page to Stage: Little Shop of Horrors, taking fans behind the scenes of the production that ran at Pasadena Playhouse last year.
In Page to Stage: Little Shop of Horrors, the creative team at Pasadena Playhouse takes you from rehearsal to opening night of this reimagined revival.
The video features interviews with George Salazar, MJ Rodriguez, Amber Riley and the rest of the Little Shop cast.
Watch as the cast and crew mount this dazzling revival that re-invented the classic musical.
Check out the full video here.
Little Shop of Horrors ran at Pasadena Playhouse from September 17 - October 20, 2019.
The production starred George Salazar as "Seymour Krelborn;" MJ Rodriguez as "Audrey;" and Amber Riley as "Audrey ll." They were joined by Kevin Chamberlin, three-time Tony Award nominee known for his theatre roles such as Horton in Seussical and Fester in The Addams Family on Broadway in the role of "Mr. Mushnik" and Matthew Wilkas as "Orin Scrivello."
The cast of Little Shop of Horrors was rounded out by Brittany Campbell, Tickwanya Jones, and Cheyenne Isabel Wells, and puppeteers Tyler Bremer, Kelsey Kato, Tim Kopacz, Sarah Kay Peters, and Paul Turbiak.
In Little Shop of Horrors (book and lyrics by Howard Ashman, music by Alan Menken), a power-hungry, R&B-singing, carnivorous plant sets its sights on world domination! Directed by Mike Donahue (The Legend of Georgia McBride, Geffen Playhouse) with Music Direction by Darryl Archibald and Choreography by Will B. Bell, this deviously delicious sci-fi musical comedy favorite comes to the Playhouse with some deliciously devious new twists: a brand new puppet concept for Audrey II, and a whole new take on Skid Row.
More Hot Stories For You
-
QUIZ: Spend a Day at North Shore High and We'll Tell You Which Mean Girls' Plastic You're Most Like!
Are you a Cady, Regina, Karen, or Gretchen? Take our quiz to find out which of the North Shore plastics are you!...
Audra McDonald, Javier Muñoz and More Star in Online Concert of New Musical STICKS & STONES Premiering October 16th
The online concert premiere of the new musical Sticks & Stones will feature a star-studded cast including Audra McDonald, Javier Muñoz and George Sala...
AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' Star Armelia McQueen Dies at 68
BroadwayWorld is sad to report that actress Armelia McQueen has died at 68....
BroadwayHD Announces October Lineup - SWEENEY TODD, A STAR IS BORN, and More!
BroadwayHD has announced its October roster, featuring popular films and plays, along with anniversary concerts and exciting live theater experiences....
Lea Salonga, FIDDLER Doc, and ONE MAN, TWO GUVNORS Announced for Great Performances Fall Lineup
The PBS series Great Performances has announced the lineup for its fourth annual Broadway's Best November series. ...
14 Musical Theatre-Themed SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Sketches
Saturday Night Live returns tonight and we're looking back at some of their hilarious theatre-themed sketches....