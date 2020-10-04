VIDEO: Go Behind the Scenes of Pasadena Playhouse's LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Click Here for More Articles on Little Shop of Horrors

Playhouse Live has released Page to Stage: Little Shop of Horrors, taking fans behind the scenes of the production that ran at Pasadena Playhouse last year.

In Page to Stage: Little Shop of Horrors, the creative team at Pasadena Playhouse takes you from rehearsal to opening night of this reimagined revival.

The video features interviews with George Salazar, MJ Rodriguez, Amber Riley and the rest of the Little Shop cast.

Watch as the cast and crew mount this dazzling revival that re-invented the classic musical.

Check out the full video here.

Little Shop of Horrors ran at Pasadena Playhouse from September 17 - October 20, 2019.

The production starred George Salazar as "Seymour Krelborn;" MJ Rodriguez as "Audrey;" and Amber Riley as "Audrey ll." They were joined by Kevin Chamberlin, three-time Tony Award nominee known for his theatre roles such as Horton in Seussical and Fester in The Addams Family on Broadway in the role of "Mr. Mushnik" and Matthew Wilkas as "Orin Scrivello."

The cast of Little Shop of Horrors was rounded out by Brittany Campbell, Tickwanya Jones, and Cheyenne Isabel Wells, and puppeteers Tyler Bremer, Kelsey Kato, Tim Kopacz, Sarah Kay Peters, and Paul Turbiak.

In Little Shop of Horrors (book and lyrics by Howard Ashman, music by Alan Menken), a power-hungry, R&B-singing, carnivorous plant sets its sights on world domination! Directed by Mike Donahue (The Legend of Georgia McBride, Geffen Playhouse) with Music Direction by Darryl Archibald and Choreography by Will B. Bell, this deviously delicious sci-fi musical comedy favorite comes to the Playhouse with some deliciously devious new twists: a brand new puppet concept for Audrey II, and a whole new take on Skid Row.

