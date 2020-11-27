VIDEO: Get a First Look at Matthew Morrison as The Grinch in Upcoming NBC Special DR. SEUSS' THE GRINCH MUSICAL

Click Here for More Articles on The Grinch Musical! on NBC

NBC has released a trailer featuring a first look at Matthew Morrison as The Grinch in the upcoming special, "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch Musical!" The musical is set to air on NBC on December 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT from the Troubadour Theatre in London.

Dr. Seuss' beloved classic children's book "How the Grinch Stole Christmas!" has become a Christmas staple for generations. This musical version, with book and lyrics by Tim Mason and music by Mel Marvin and featuring the hit songs "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch" and "Welcome Christmas" (by Albert Hague & Dr. Seuss), breathes new life into this timeless story.

Check out the clip below!

On Wednesday, December 9, we're taking you on a trip to Whoville.



Don't miss the #GrinchMusical starring @Matt_Morrison at 8/7c - only on NBC. pic.twitter.com/jjuXtRe2wZ - NBC Entertainment (@nbc) November 26, 2020

Dr. Seuss' famous book tells the story of a reclusive Grinch who plotted from his cave atop snowy Mt. Crumpit to steal Christmas from the Whos in Who-ville. Then on Christmas Eve, disguised as Santa Claus and enlisting his loyal dog Max as a reindeer, the Grinch traveled to Who-ville to scoop up the Whos' gifts and decorations. Much to his surprise on Christmas morning, the Whos were unfazed and celebrated the holiday with a heartwarming display of joy and love.

Additional cast will include Denis O'Hare ("Big Little Lies") as old Max, Booboo Stewart ("Descendants 3") as young Max and talented, young newcomer Amelia Minto ("The Lost Girls") as Cindy-Lou Who. Producers have also assembled an ensemble of top musical theater actors from London's West End to complete the cast.

The musical's staging is by award-winning director Max Webster, directed for television by BAFTA winner Julia Knowles, with additional script material by BAFTA-winning writer Simon Nye and featuring sets by acclaimed designer Peter Bingemann.

Emmy, Tony and two-time Golden Globe Award-nominated actor Matthew Morrison is known for his role as Mr. Schuester on "Glee." After making his Broadway debut in "Footloose," his big break came when he was cast as heartthrob Link Larkin in the hit "Hairspray." He was later nominated for a Tony Award for his role in "The Light in the Piazza" and received a Drama Desk Nomination for Outstanding Actor in a Musical for "10 Million Miles." More recently, Morrison starred as J.M. Barrie in the Broadway musical "Finding Neverland" and performed as a recurring guest star on "The Good Wife" and "Grey's Anatomy." Last year, he co-starred in "American Horror Story: 1984."

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You