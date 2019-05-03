VIDEO: Get A Peek At The Muny's Latest Upgrades!

The Muny announced continues its multi-million-dollar stage renovation. Get a peek inside some of the structural and technological enhancements to St. Louis' famous outdoor venue below!

This extensive two-year project included rebuilding the stage, orchestra pit, light bridge and stage towers, the reforesting of the stage and the addition of decorative shells.

With Tarlton Corporation as the construction manager, and crews working double shifts, construction remains on schedule.

"We're off to a great start," said Muny Director of Operations, Sean Smith. "This is an ambitious project, but we've been working with the team at Tarlton to make sure that we stay on track and are ready for the 2019 season. We can't wait to see everyone then!"

For more information, visit munysecondcentury.org or call (314) 361-1900.





