VIDEO: Get A First Look At TUTS' THE WIZ

BroadwayWorld has a first look at Theatre Under The Stars' upcoming production of The Wiz!

Leading off the cast is Salome B. Smith in the role of "Dorothy". Smith is a recent graduate of Alabama State University where she performed in many theatrical productions including The Color Purple, Rent and Carousel. Marva Hicks is playing the role of "The Wiz". Hicks has appeared on Broadway in Motown The Musical, Caroline or Change, and The Lion King. Yvette Clark will play the roles of "Evilene", "Glinda", and "Aunt Em". Clark has appeared in numerous regional productions including Thoroughly Modern Millie, Showboat, Chicago, and Hairspray. Simone Gundy will play the role of "Addaperle". Gundy returns to TUTS after starring in the 2017 production of Memphis. Paris Nix is playing "Tin Man". Nix was last seen on Broadway in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. Allyson Kaye Daniel is "Lion". Daniel most recently appeared at TUTS as "Miss Jones" in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. Her other credits include Newsies, Ghost, and We Will Rock You. Christopher Campbell, who just appeared in the TUTS production of Oklahoma! as Will Parker, will play the role of Scarecrow

Rounding out the cast in the Ensemble are Dwayne Cook, Jr., Teacake Ferguson, Lauren E.J. Hamilton, Jayson Kolbicz, Trey Morgan Lewis, Mariah Reives, Taylor Mackenzie Smith, Michael Anthony Sylvester, Roenia Thompson, Christopher Tipps, Raven Justine Troup, Mya Tucker, LaBraska Washington, Christopher Henry Young, and Phil Young. The production also features the following students from TUTS Humphreys School of Musical Theatre: Abriel Coleman, Bryce Gilleyen, Sydney Harris, Navaeh Joseph, Hayley Prince, and Courtney Robertson.

As previously announced, The Wiz will be direcred by Robert O'Hara, choreographed by Byron Easley and Darryl Ivey will serve as Music Director. Joining them on the production will be Alex Jainchill as Lighting Designer, Andrew Harper as Sound Designer, Dede Ayite as Costume Designer, Aaron Rhyne as Projection Designer, and Jason Sherwood as Set Designer. Casting for The Wiz was provided by Christine McKenna of Stewart/Whitley.

A hip re-telling of L. Frank Baum's The Wizard of Oz, The Wiz is a jubilant tale of friendship and adventure. With music and lyrics by Charlie Smalls, and book by William F. Brown, the original production won seven Tony Awards® when it opened on Broadway in 1975 including Best Musical. The Wiz resonates with young and old audiences alike, and has had numerous successful revivals and a recent live, television production on NBC.

The Wiz tells the story of Dorothy, who lives with her Aunt Em, Uncle Henry, and her dog, Toto. After a cyclone hits her house, Dorothy is transported to the magical land of Oz where she meets the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, and the Lion who help her on her journey to defeat the wicked Evillene, and find her way home.

Ease on down the road with this fantastical production of The Wiz running October 23 through November 4 at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are available at online at TUTS.com, or by contacting the TUTS Box Office by phone at (713) 558-8887 or in person by visiting the Box Office located at 800 Bagby Street.

