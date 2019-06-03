MEAN GIRLS
VIDEO: Future Regina George, Renee Rapp, Belts Out A MEAN GIRLS Anthem

Jun. 3, 2019  

Reneé Rapp, winner of the Best Actress Award at the 2018 National High School Musical Theatre Awards (commonly known as the "Jimmy Awards"), is set to thrill and terrify school mates and audiences as 'Regina George' in Mean Girls!

Before she makes her Broadway debut, check out Renee slaying the sinister Queen Bee anthem, "Someone Gets Hurt" below!

As previously announced, Tony Award nominee Taylor Louderman plays her final performance on Sunday, September 8th, and Rapp officially takes over on September 10th.

Rapp will make her debut in the role this summer from June 7 to June 26 during Louderman's brief leave of absence.

