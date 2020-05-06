VIDEO: Frankie Grande Sings 'Husband Number 2' From Andrew Lippa's TIGER KING: THE MUSICAL (A PARODY)

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Today, Billboard unveiled the world premiere of a new music video from Andrew Lippa's evolving new project Tiger King: The Musical (A Parody). The song, "Husband Number 2," is recorded and performed by actor and YouTube star Frankie James Grande.

Inspired by the Netflix docuseries phenomenon "Tiger King," the new song is the second penned by the Tony Award-nominated Lippa for this new project. It joins his earlier song "Little Pieces" which was recorded by Kristin Chenoweth.

Mr. Lippa's spokesman said, "Andrew has been a caged animal for the past seven weeks, and sooner or later we were going to hear him roar!"





