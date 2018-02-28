VIDEO: Frank Wildhorn Teases THE MAN WHO LAUGHS in Seoul

BroadwayWorld has a first tease of the world premiere of Frank Wildhorn's THE MAN WHO LAUGHS, opening on July 10, 2018 Art Hall Opera Theater, Seoul. The video features a solo violin and revealing the composer at the piano performing a theme from the show.

The Man Who Laughs is Wildhorn's 12th musical to open in Seoul. The production is directed by Robert Johanson, has lyrics by Jack Murphy, and is produced by EMK Productions.

Based on Victor Hugo's novel, the romantic melodrama is credited with inspiring the comic book figure The Joker, based on the character, Gwynplaine.

Tony Award-nominated composer Frank Wildhorn's first contribution to Broadway was writing additional songs for the Julie Andrews musical, VICTOR/VICTORIA in 1995, after which he went on to compose six original Broadway musicals. He is one of the only composers to have three musicals running at the same time, with JEKYLL & HYDE, THE SCARLET PIMPERNEL, and THE CIVIL WAR.

His other works include DRACULA, WONDERLAND, and BONNIE & CLYDE as well as the international hits CARMEN, THE COUNT OF ONTE CRITSTO, RUDOLF, and the upcoming DEATH NOTE FOR JAPAN, CASANOVE FOR VIENNA, MATA HARI AT THE MOULIN ROUGE, and THE MAN WHO LAUGHS FOR SOUTH KOREA. With almost 100 million albums of his music sold and over 20 Broadway and international shows, Wildhorn remains one of the most important musical voices working today.

