VIDEO: Former Elphaba Mandy Gonzalez Defies Gravity at Home!

Former Broadway Elphaba Mandy Gonzalez is defying gravity once more, but this time from the comfort of her own home. Check out Mandy below singing Elphie's signature tune from Wicked here!

Mandy Gonzalez is a Drama Desk and OBIE Award-winning actress. She is best known for her emotional portrayal of Nina Rosario in the original cast of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony Award-winning hit musical In the Heights, she also starred as Elphaba in Wicked (Broadway). TV/Film: "Madam Secretary," "Quantico," "Doubt," "The Good Wife," "White Collar," Viral, After, Man on a Ledge, and Across the Universe. Broadway: AIDA, Lennon, Dance of the Vampires. Mandy has performed with prestigious symphonies across the country and around the world.





