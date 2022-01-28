VIDEO: First Look at CHICAGO in Brazil!

The Tony Award-winning, record-breaking hit musical CHICAGO opened this week in Brazil for a limited engagement at Teatro Santander through May 29, 2022. This Portuguese-language production stars Emanuelle Araújo as Velma Kelly, Carol Costa as Roxie Hart and Tony Award winner Paulo Szot as Billy Flynn, who recently starred in the Broadway production.

See the São Paulo cast performing 'Roxie' below!

The cast also features Alberto Venceslau, André Luiz Odin, Estela Ribeiro, Esther Arieiv, Fernando Rocha, Gabriel Malo, Gabriela Germano, Guilherme Pereira, Hellen de Castro, Lucas Cândido, Marcelo Vasquez, Mari Rosinski, Mariana Barros, Moira Osório, Nay Fernandes, Rodrigo Garcia, Vitor Loschiavo and Ygor Zago.

The return of Chicago to Brazil marks another significant moment in the resurgence of the entertainment industry around the world and Chicago continues to be a worldwide hit. On stage alone, the musical has been seen by over 33 million people in 36 countries (including the US, UK, Canada, Australia, Germany, Japan, Brazil, Sweden, Argentina, Mexico, Russia, South Africa, Italy, Denmark, Netherlands , Spain, France, South Korea, among others). Chicago has been performed in 13 different languages over more than 32,500 performances.

For more information on the São Paulo engagement, please visit teatrosantander.com.br/chicago-o-musical.

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicagoa??is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history. The Tony and Grammy Award-winning Broadway production recently celebrated its 25th anniversary and continues playing to standing ovations at New York's Ambassador Theatre.

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer and casting by Stewart/Whitley.



Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.