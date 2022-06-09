VIDEO: FUNNY GIRL's Julie Benko Shares Her Experience as a Standby on Survival Jobs

Your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are back with the incredibly talented, hardworking and inspiring Julie Benko, who is currently the standby for Beanie Feldstein in the Broadway Revival of FUNNY GIRL! Julie shares what the experience of getting the opportunity to bring such an iconic role back to Broadway has been like for her as a standby.

Before closing out the episode with a fun round of 'Would You Rather: Tony Awards Edition', Julie discusses the importance of creating your own work as she shares the process between producing her upcoming second album and her most recent short film, "The Newlyweds Guide to Physical Intimacy," currently making its rounds in the film festival circuit.

The episode opens with Samantha and Jason sharing a mic check where they gab about the heartwarming and underrated play WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE written by Ana Nogueira, the upcoming Tony Awards and the 2nd annual Bridgeport Film Fest coming in July! The exclusive video can be found here on BroadwayWorld and the audio only can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible or any of your other favorite podcast apps.

