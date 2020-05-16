VIDEO: FROZEN Ushers Create Love Letter to the Show

Click Here for More Articles on FROZEN

As BroadwayWorld previously announced, Frozen will not be re-opening when Broadway returns from its shutdown.

In honor of the show, the ushers at the St. James Theatre created a video, set to Let It Go.

"As we close our doors, let's always remember, love is a force of nature," the video says.

Over its two-year run, Frozen grossed over $150M and entertained more than 1.3M people.

Frozen's North American tour will resume performances at a date TBD. Productions in Australia, the UK, Japan and Germany are scheduled to open by next year.

At the time of its closing, Frozen starred McKenzie Kurtz (Anna), Ciara Renée (Elsa), Ryan McCartan (Hans), Ryann Redmond (Olaf), Noah J. Ricketts (Kristoff), Robert Creighton (Weselton), Kevin Del Aguila (Oaken), Adam Jepsen (Sven at certain performances), Andrew Pirozzi (Sven at certain performances), Lauren Nicole Chapman (Anna Standby), and Alyssa Fox (Elsa Standby), along with Anna Rae Haller (Young Elsa at certain performances), Suri Marrero (Young Elsa at certain performances), Fiona Morgan Quinn (Young Anna at certain performances), and Charlie Tassone (Young Anna at certain performances).

In a cast of over 40, Frozen also featured Alicia Albright, Kate Bailey, Tracee Beazer, Keely Beirne, Wendi Bergamini, Claire Camp, Spencer Clark, Michael Fatica, Cajai Fellows Johnson, Ashley Elizabeth Hale, Charissa Hogeland, Donald Jones, Jr., Nina Lafarga, Austin Lesch, Ellen Marlow, Robin Masella, Adam Perry, Jeff Pew, Tyrone L. Robinson, Julius Anthony Rubio, Anthony Sagaria, Ann Sanders, Brian Steven Shaw, Jacob Smith, Jake David Smith, Bronwyn Tarboton, Harris M. Turner, and Charlie Williams.





