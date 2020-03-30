VIDEO: Ethan Slater and ASSASSINS Cast Members Rehearse Virtually
Ethan Slater took to Instagram to post a video of himself and his fellow cast members rehearsing for their currently on-pause production of Assassins.
We're all stuck inside. But life doesn't stop just because we can't go out. Which is why @theactorsfund is so important. And why a bunch of our @classicstage company of Assassins made this little rehearsal video from home. Along with @todaytix we are trying to raise money for @theactorsfund so if you can donate, please do. Thanks. Stay inside! This is The Ballad of Czolgosz (with a Booth intro). Video edited by Alex Bonoff Piano/Orchestration Greg Jarrett (@gmjarrett ) Actor/musicians: @bradford_ag @katrinayaukey @therobmorrison @whitkleeasv @mreddiecooper @biancahorn14
Classic Stage Company's Assassins features Ethan Slater, Adam Chanler-Berat (Peter and the Starcatcher, Next to Normal), as John Hinckley, Jr.; Tavi Gevinson (Kenneth Lonergan's This Is Our Youth and Ivo van Hove's production of The Crucible), as Lynette "Squeaky" Fromme; Tony nominee Andy Grotelueschen (Tootsie, Twelfth Night at CSC), as Samuel Byck; four-time Tony nominee Judy Kuhn (Fiddler on the Roof, Fun Home), as Sara Jane Moore; Steven Pasquale ("American Crime Story," American Son), as John Wilkes Booth; Tony nominee Will Swenson (Hair, Waitress), as Charles Guiteau; Wesley Taylor (SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical), as Giuseppe Zangara; and three-time Tony nominee Brandon Uranowitz (Burn This, Falsettos), as Leon Czolgosz.
Assassins completes the trilogy of Sondheim/Weidman musicals John Doyle has directed, having staged their other two collaborations-Pacific Overtures (at CSC in 2017) and Road Show (at The Public Theater in 2008 and London's Menier Chocolate Factory in 2011)-to wide acclaim.
