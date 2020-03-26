VIDEO: EVERYBODY DANCE NOW! A Look Back at 'Seize The Day' From NEWSIES

In this time of social distancing and remaining responsibly indoors, we are all looking for ways to brighten our days and get moving any way we can!

In the spirit of celebrating theater and providing motivation to get up and get shakin', we're taking a look back and paying tribute to some of the greatest dance numbers in musical theater history!

First up, is Seize The Day from Newsies!

Check out two videos of the number, one from the Broadway production, and one from the original film on which the stage show is based:

Disney's Newsies was a 1992 film directed and choreographed by dance legend Kenny Ortega! Loosely based on the New York City Newsboys' Strike of 1899, Newsies featured twelve original songs by Alan Menken and an underscore by J.A.C. Redford. It starred Christian Bale, David Moscow, Bill Pullman, Robert Duvall and Ann-Margret.

The musical based off the movie debuted on Broadway in 2012 and starred Jeremy Jordan, John Dossett, Kara Lindsay, Capathia Jenkins, Ben Fankhauser, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Lewis Grosso and Matthew Schechter. Christopher Gattelli won the Tony Award for Best Choreography, and the show took home another Tony Award for Best Original Score, as well as being nominated in 6 additional categories.





