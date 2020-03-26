VIDEO: EVERYBODY DANCE NOW! A Look Back at 'Seize The Day' From NEWSIES
In this time of social distancing and remaining responsibly indoors, we are all looking for ways to brighten our days and get moving any way we can!
In the spirit of celebrating theater and providing motivation to get up and get shakin', we're taking a look back and paying tribute to some of the greatest dance numbers in musical theater history!
First up, is Seize The Day from Newsies!
Check out two videos of the number, one from the Broadway production, and one from the original film on which the stage show is based:
Disney's Newsies was a 1992 film directed and choreographed by dance legend Kenny Ortega! Loosely based on the New York City Newsboys' Strike of 1899, Newsies featured twelve original songs by Alan Menken and an underscore by J.A.C. Redford. It starred Christian Bale, David Moscow, Bill Pullman, Robert Duvall and Ann-Margret.
The musical based off the movie debuted on Broadway in 2012 and starred Jeremy Jordan, John Dossett, Kara Lindsay, Capathia Jenkins, Ben Fankhauser, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Lewis Grosso and Matthew Schechter. Christopher Gattelli won the Tony Award for Best Choreography, and the show took home another Tony Award for Best Original Score, as well as being nominated in 6 additional categories.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that legendary Broadway playwright Terrence McNally passed away today, March 24, from complications due to coronav... (read more)
Laura Bell Bundy Has Tested Positive For COVID-19
Laura Bell Bundy has announced via Instagram that she has tested positive for COVID-19.... (read more)
Aaron Tveit Has Tested Positive for COVID-19
Aaron Tveit has revealed in an Instagram post that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He shared that he has been in quarantine since the Broadway sh... (read more)
Breaking: 2020 Tony Awards Ceremony Has Been Postponed
BroadwayWorld has just learned that the 74th Annual Tony Awards, scheduled to air live on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 7th from Radio Ci... (read more)
VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Sings IN THE HEIGHTS To Raise Money for BC/EFA
Tonight Lin-Manuel Miranda hopped on Twitter for a quick Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids fundraiser.... (read more)
VIDEO: Alan Menken Reveals That HERCULES is Returning to the Stage
Alan Menken has revealed that Hercules will return to the stage!... (read more)