VIDEO: EVERYBODY DANCE NOW! A Look Back at Revolting Children From MATILDA

In this time of social distancing and remaining responsibly indoors, we are all looking for ways to brighten our days and get moving any way we can!

In the spirit of celebrating theater and providing motivation to get up and get shakin', we're taking a look back and paying tribute to some of the greatest dance numbers in musical theater history!

Today's number, Revolting Children from Matilda!

Matilda premiered in the West End in 2011. It was adapted from Roald Dahl's 1988 children's novel by Dennis Kelly, with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin and was directed by Matthew Warchus. The show featured choreography by Peter Darling.

Darling won Best Theatre Choreographer at the Olivier Awards for Matilda.

The Broadway production in 2013 also featured choreography by Darling. Darling was nominated for the Tony Award, and the Outer Critics Circle Award.

The Australian production of Matilda garnered Darling a win for Best Choreography in a Musical at the Helpmann Awards in 2016, and the Betty Pounder Award for Excellence in Choreography at the Green Room Awards.





