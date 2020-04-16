VIDEO: EVERYBODY DANCE NOW! A Look Back at 'One (Reprise)/Finale' From A CHORUS LINE

In this time of social distancing and remaining responsibly indoors, we are all looking for ways to brighten our days and get moving any way we can!

In the spirit of celebrating theater and providing motivation to get up and get shakin', we're taking a look back and paying tribute to some of the greatest dance numbers in musical theater history!

Today's number, 'One (Reprise)/Finale' from A Chorus Line!

A Chorus Line opened on Broadway in 1975 and ran at the Shubert Theatre for ran for 6,137 performances. The musical received twelve Tony Award nominations and won nine, in addition to the 1976 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. It is currently the seventh longest-running Broadway show of all time.

The show featured choreography by Michael Bennett and Bob Avian, and won the Tony Award and Drama Desk for Best Choreography. Michael Bennett also choreographed Promises, Promises, Follies and Company, while Bob Avian choreographed Ballroom, Miss Saigon, Sunset Boulevard and more.





