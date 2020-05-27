VIDEO: EVERYBODY DANCE NOW! A Look Back at 'Masquerade' From PHANTOM OF THE OPERA
In this time of social distancing and remaining responsibly indoors, we are all looking for ways to brighten our days and get moving any way we can!
In the spirit of celebrating theater and providing motivation to get up and get shakin', we're taking a look back and paying tribute to some of the greatest dance numbers in musical theater history!
Today's number, 'Masquerade' from The Phantom of the Opera!
Phantom of the Opera by Andrew Lloyd Webber opened in the West End in 1986. It featured choreography by Gillian Lynne, who had previously choreographed Webber's Cats.
Gillian Lynne also choreographed the original Broadway production of Phantom of the Opera which premiered on Broadway in 1988. Lynne was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Choreography.
Gillian Lynne has received the Silver Order of Merit, Golden Rose of Montreux Award, BAFTA, Molière Award and The Queen Elizabeth II Coronation Award by the Royal Academy of Dance, a Special Award at the 2013 Olivier Awards, and was appointed Commander of the Order of the British Empire and Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire.
