VIDEO: EVERYBODY DANCE NOW! A Look Back at 'Magic to Do' From PIPPIN

In this time of social distancing and remaining responsibly indoors, we are all looking for ways to brighten our days and get moving any way we can!

In the spirit of celebrating theater and providing motivation to get up and get shakin', we're taking a look back and paying tribute to some of the greatest dance numbers in musical theater history!

Today's number, 'Magic to Do' from Pippin!

Pippin first premiered on Broadway in 1972. The production featured music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Roger O. Hirson with direction and choreography by Bob Fosse.

For his choreography for Pippin, Fosse won both the Tony Award and the Drama Desk Award.

The 2013 Broadway revival featured circus choreography and acrobatics by Chet Walker and Gypsy Snider. Walker was nominated for the Tony Award for his choreography. Chet Walker and Gypsy Snider won the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Choreography. Chet Walker also won the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Choreographer, and Outstanding Choreographer of a Broadway Show at the Fred & Adele Astaire Awards. Stephanie Pope, Andrea Martin, Patina Miller, and Charlotte d'Amboise were all nominated for Outstanding Female Dancer in a Broadway Show at the Fred & Adele Astaire Awards, with Charlotte d'Amboise taking home the award.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You