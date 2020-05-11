VIDEO: EVERYBODY DANCE NOW! A Look Back at 'Magic to Do' From PIPPIN
In this time of social distancing and remaining responsibly indoors, we are all looking for ways to brighten our days and get moving any way we can!
In the spirit of celebrating theater and providing motivation to get up and get shakin', we're taking a look back and paying tribute to some of the greatest dance numbers in musical theater history!
Today's number, 'Magic to Do' from Pippin!
Pippin first premiered on Broadway in 1972. The production featured music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Roger O. Hirson with direction and choreography by Bob Fosse.
For his choreography for Pippin, Fosse won both the Tony Award and the Drama Desk Award.
The 2013 Broadway revival featured circus choreography and acrobatics by Chet Walker and Gypsy Snider. Walker was nominated for the Tony Award for his choreography. Chet Walker and Gypsy Snider won the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Choreography. Chet Walker also won the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Choreographer, and Outstanding Choreographer of a Broadway Show at the Fred & Adele Astaire Awards. Stephanie Pope, Andrea Martin, Patina Miller, and Charlotte d'Amboise were all nominated for Outstanding Female Dancer in a Broadway Show at the Fred & Adele Astaire Awards, with Charlotte d'Amboise taking home the award.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On! continues this week with By Jeeves, airing today, May 8 (2pm EST). I... (read more)
VIDEO: Isaac Powell and the WEST SIDE STORY Orchestra Perform 'Something's Coming'
Check out a very special digital rendition of 'Something's Coming' featuring West Side Story star, Isaac Powell, and the show's amazing orchestra.... (read more)
Final Day For Submissions To The Broadway's NEXT ON STAGE Competition
Today is the final date to submit for BroadwayWorld's NEXT ON STAGE - a new, online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsor... (read more)
Ruthie Ann Miles Announces Birth of Baby Girl, Hope Elizabeth
Ruthie Ann Miles has announced the birth of her baby daughter, Hope Elizabeth!... (read more)
VIDEO: Ramin Karimloo and Sierra Boggess Sing 'I'd Give It All For You' From SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD
Ramin Karimloo and Sierra Boggess have released a new cover of 'I'd Give It All For You' from Songs For a New World!... (read more)
Magician Roy Horn of SIEGFRIED & ROY Passes Away From COVID-19 Complications
Roy Uwe Ludwig Horn, whose collaboration with Siegfried Fischbacher created the world-renowned duo Siegfried & Roy, died of complications from COVID-1... (read more)