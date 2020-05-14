VIDEO: EVERYBODY DANCE NOW! A Look Back at 'I'm Not a Loser' from THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

In this time of social distancing and remaining responsibly indoors, we are all looking for ways to brighten our days and get moving any way we can!

In the spirit of celebrating theater and providing motivation to get up and get shakin', we're taking a look back and paying tribute to some of the greatest dance numbers in musical theater history!

Today's number, I'm Not a Loser from The SpongeBob Musical!

The SpongeBob Musical opened on Broadway in 2017. The musical starred Ethan Slater, Gavin Lee, Danny Skinner, Lilli Cooper, Wesley Taylor and more. It featured direction by Tina Landau and choreography by Christopher Gattelli.

Gatelli choreographed the 2008 South Pacific revival, Newsies, Altar Boyz, and Bat Boy: The Musical.

For SpongeBob, Gatelli was nominated for the Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Choreographer, the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Choreography, the Chita Rivera Award for Outstanding Choreography in a Broadway Show, and the Tony Award for Best Choreography.





