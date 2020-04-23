VIDEO: EVERYBODY DANCE NOW! A Look Back at 'Brotherhood of Man' From HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

In this time of social distancing and remaining responsibly indoors, we are all looking for ways to brighten our days and get moving any way we can!

In the spirit of celebrating theater and providing motivation to get up and get shakin', we're taking a look back and paying tribute to some of the greatest dance numbers in musical theater history!

Today's number, 'Brotherhood of Man' from How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying.

How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying by Frank Loesser with a book by Abe Burrows, Jack Weinstock, and Willie Gilbert, opened on Broadway in 1961. The show won seven Tony Awards and the 1962 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

The choreography is credited to Hugh Lambert, with "musical staging" by Bob Fosse.

The 1995 Broadway revival featured choreography by Wayne Cilento. Cilento was nominated for the Tony Award for his choreography.

The 2011 Broadway revival featured choreography by Rob Ashford. Ashford was nominated for the Tony and Drama Desk for his choreography.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You