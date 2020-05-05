VIDEO: EVERYBODY DANCE NOW! A Look Back at 'All That Jazz' From CHICAGO

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

In this time of social distancing and remaining responsibly indoors, we are all looking for ways to brighten our days and get moving any way we can!

In the spirit of celebrating theater and providing motivation to get up and get shakin', we're taking a look back and paying tribute to some of the greatest dance numbers in musical theater history!

Today's number, 'All That Jazz' from Chicago!

The original Broadway production of Chicago opened in 1975 and featured choreography by Bob Fosse. It starred Chita Rivera as Velma Kelly and Gwen Verdon as Roxie Hart. The original production of Chicago was nominated for ten Tony awards, including best choreography for Bob Fosse.

The 1996 revival of Chicago starred Ann Reinking and Bebe Neuwirth as Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly. Ann Reinking's choreography won the Tony Award for Best Choreography, as well as the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Choreography.

The 1997 London production brought Ann Reinking an Olivier nomination for Best Theatre Choreographer.

The film version of Chicago starred Renée Zellweger, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Richard Gere. Rob Marshall choreographed the film, which won six Academy Awards, including Best Picture.





