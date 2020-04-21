VIDEO: EDUHAM AT HOME Now Available to Students Nationwide

The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History and HAMILTON today announced the launch of EduHam at Home, a free digital program for students and their families to explore the world of HAMILTON and America's founding era together - ultimately creating and performing their own narrative in the form of a song, rap, spoken word, or scene.



Students are invited to submit their creations, and selected student performances will be shared on the HAMILTON app, social media, and the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History's website.



Students follow in Lin-Manuel Miranda's footsteps, learning how he incorporated primary sources into the songs he wrote for the show. Recommended for -- but not limited to -- students 6th to 12th grade and their families nationwide, EduHam at Home provides an American history curriculum introducing students to the people, events, and documents of the founding era.

Watch a video message from Lin-Manuel Miranda below!





Upon registering at gilderlehrman.org/eduhamhome, participants will be able to explore, learn from, and enjoy a wealth of materials including:

Exclusive video clips from HAMILTON performed by the cast

Interviews with Lin-Manuel Miranda; selected cast members including Daveed Diggs, Mandy Gonzalez, and Phillipa Soo; and Ron Chernow, whose biography of Alexander Hamilton inspired the musical

A wide selection of primary sources centered on a diverse group of 45 People, 14 Events, and 24 Key Documents from the era including a love letter from Alexander Hamilton to his fiancee Elizabeth Schuyler and essays from "The Federalist," which forms the backbone of American political philosophy.

Expert advice for using these materials to create performance pieces

"Out of everything that has come from HAMILTON, I am most proud of EduHam and of the students who have created their own incredible work from primary sources," said HAMILTON creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. "I'm thrilled that we can make HAMILTON learning a family experience, led by the students at home during this unprecedented time."



EduHam at Home is an extension of the Hamilton Education Program and the Hamilton Education Program Online, created in 2015 by HAMILTON producer Jeffrey Seller and HAMILTON creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History, and The Rockefeller Foundation, with the goal of integrating the study of American history with the performing arts. To date, more than 160,000 students from 1,985 Title I-eligible high schools across America have participated in the program in 25 cities.

gilderlehrman.org/eduhamhome





