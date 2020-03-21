VIDEO: Dolly Parton Shares Tribute to Kenny Rogers

Dolly Parton has taken to Twitter to share a tribute to Kenny Rogers, who passed away yesterday, March 20.

"We all know that Kenny is in a better place than we are today, but I'm sure he's going to be talking to God sometime today," Parton said. "He's going to be asking Him to spread some light on the darkness that's going on here. I loved Kenny with all my heart. My heart is broken, a big old chunk of it has gone with him today."

Watch the video below.

You never know how much you love somebody until they're gone. I've had so many wonderful years and wonderful times with my friend Kenny, but above all the music and the success I loved him as a wonderful man and a true friend. pic.twitter.com/hIQLIvt8pr - Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 21, 2020

An internationally renowned superstar, Dolly Parton has contributed countless treasures to the world of entertainment. Achieving 25 RIAA certified gold, platinum and multi-platinum awards, Dolly has had 25 songs reach No. 1 on the Billboard Country charts, a record for a female artist. Dolly has garnered 7 Grammy Awards, 10 Country Music Association Awards, 5 Academy of Country Music Awards, 3 AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS and is one of only five female artists to win the Country Music Association's Entertainer of the Year Award.

Parton made her film debut in the 1980 hit comedy "9 to 5," which earned her an Oscar nomination for writing the title tune, along with her second and third Grammy Awards. The film then received a musical adaptation which headed to Broadway in 2009.

Roles in "Steel Magnolias," "Best Little Whorehouse in Texas," "Rhinestone," and "Straight Talk" followed. Dolly saw a cherished dream become a reality in 1986 with the opening of her own theme park, Dollywood, in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You