Legendary entertainer Dick Van Dyke joined his a capella group, The Vantastix, onstage this week for a performance of the Mary Poppins classic, "Let's Go Fly A Kite" at Lewis Family Playhouse.

The 93 year-old star was joined onstage by a group of young dancers who provided additional vocals on the tune.

See Dick reprise one of his signature songs below!

