VIDEO: Diana Huey Talks Disney & More on the Latest Episode of 32 BAR CUT

32 Bar Cut: The Show is a weekly interview series with some of Broadway's biggest stars! Married duo, Adrienne Walker and Austin Cook produce the show from their Brooklyn apartment and connect with performers all across the country to get their candid take on what it's like to be a performer.

On this week's episode of 32 Bar Cut: The Show, we are sitting down with a Disney princess, Diana Huey! Diana played Ariel on the Broadway tour of The Little Mermaid and made history as the first Asian-American woman to do so. Diana shares with us what her life has been like since that day, her career now, her favorite roles over the years and so much more!

Diana is a Helen Hayes and Gregory Award Winning New York based actor best known for her portrayal of Kim in Miss Saigon and Ariel in the National Tour productions of Disney's The Little Mermaid, where she made international headlines for combatting racism over her casting as an Asian American actor. Past favorite theater credits include Rock Of Ages (Sherrie), the U.S. Premiere of White Pearl (Built), Elf (Jovie), Spring Awkening (Wendla), Xanadu (Kira), Avenue Q (Christmas Eve), the World Premiere of Pasek & Paul's James And The Giant Peach (Spider) and most recently Michael Arden's production of Maybe Happy Ending. TV/Film: Pokémon (Shirataki), Netflix's It's Bruno (Avery), TNT's Leverage (Bree), and The Glee Project (Season 1). Diana is a proud advocate for diversity and inclusion in the arts and has found a new passion in advocacy and virtual work sessions on the subject, especially with students. For more info, follow along at @DianaHuey! www.DianaHuey.com