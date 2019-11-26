VIDEO: Derren Brown Reads Seth Meyers' Mind!

Derren Brown, who is currently on Broadway with his show Derren Brown: Secret, stopped by LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers on Monday night to show host Seth Meyers a mind-blowing trick with two cards and series of photographs!

From stage to screen, two-time Olivier Award winner Derren Brown has mesmerized millions worldwide with his unique brand of mind reading, persuasion, and psychological illusion. Now, he is taking Broadway by storm as his show Derren Brown: Secret. After a sold-out, critically acclaimed run off-Broadway at the Atlantic Theater Company, Derren Brown: Secret has returned to Broadway with a spellbinding experience that dares us - in the most jaw-dropping way - to take a closer look at the stories and beliefs that guide our lives.

Written by Andy Nyman, Derren Brown, and Andrew O'Connor, and directed by Andrew O'Connor and Andy Nyman, Derren Brown: Secret began previews on Friday, September 6 at the Cort Theatre (138 West 48th Street), and opened on Sunday, September 15. Derren Brown: Secret will play a strictly limited engagement through Saturday, January 4, 2020 only.

Photo Credit: Lloyd Bishop/NBC





