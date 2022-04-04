VIDEO: David Rockwell Reveals All the Broadway Secrets of the New Civilian Hotel

New York City has a new new hotel that is truly the theatre-lover's delight. Civilian is a 27-story, 203 room hotel (305 W 48th St) designed to celebrate its Broadway location by paying homage to the creative contributions of New York's theatrical artists. One of the men behind the new building is none other than Tony winner David Rockwell.

The jewel of the hotel is the Olio Collection, a theater-focused curated art exhibition with permanent and rotating artifacts, original works, and archival photography. Over 350 pieces of art - including sketches, models, photographs, props, costumes, murals, and custom furnishings - are located throughout the public spaces and guest rooms. Together, Olio represents [more than] 100 years of Broadway history.

"This is the perfect expression of my two great loves: performance and design. Having the chance to delve deep into Broadway history, and create a permanent tribute to our ephemeral artform, has been a dream," explained Rockwell. "I am even more in awe of the level of talent that populates these fourteen midtown blocks than I was when I began this project."

Below, watch as Rockwell takes BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge on a tour of some of the hotel's most exciting and Broadway-centric spaces!