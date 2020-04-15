VIDEO: David Henry Hwang and Eric Liu Kick Off Public Theater's DIGITAL DUETS Series

Playwright David Henry Hwang and Citizen University CEO Eric Liu kick off Public Theater's premiere digital duet with a direct conversation centering on the challenges facing Asian Americans, the importance of bringing activism into art, and our duty to hold our leaders accountable.

Public Forum, our artistic program that sparks conversations between artists, activists, and leaders in your community, launches Public Forum: Digital Duets. Digital Duets are unmoderated, no-holds-barred conversations between the brightest minds within The Public Theater's family - and beyond. Together, speakers will offer a snapshot of their most urgent questions and critical thinking in real time.





