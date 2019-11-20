VIDEO: David Byrne Teaches Jimmy Fallon a Dance from AMERICAN UTOPIA on THE TONIGHT SHOW

David Byrne makes his Tonight Show entrance on a bike before teasing what to expect from his Broadway show, David Byrnes' American Utopia.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You