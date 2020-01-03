VIDEO: David Alan Grier Talks A SOLDIER'S PLAY on TODAY SHOW

Tony and Grammy-nominated actor, singer, comedian and producer David Alan Grier joins the 3rd hour of TODAY to discuss his stage return in the Broadway debut of "A Soldier's Play."

1944. A black Sergeant is murdered on a Louisiana Army base, and one tenacious investigator must race against his white leadership to unravel the crime before they unravel him. A hair-raising drama that reverberates with the "authentic and exciting pulse" (Ben Brantley, The New York Times) of mystery, Charles Fuller's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece rockets onto Broadway for the first time, directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon (A Raisin in the Sun).

Watch the clip below!

TODAY brings you the latest headlines and expert tips on money, health and parenting. We wake up every morning to give you and your family all you need to start your day. If it matters to you, it matters to us. We are in the people business.

Here is Grier's Broadway bio:

Broadway: Porgy and Bess, The First (Jackie Robinson, Tony nomination, Theatre World Award), Dreamgirls, A Soldier's Play, Race (Tony nomination). Films: A Soldier's Story, Robert Altman's Streamers (Golden Lion for Best Actor at the Venice Film Festival), Dance Flick and the upcoming We the Peeples. Television: "In Living Color" (1990-1994, Emmy Award); "DAG" (2000-2001); "Life with Bonnie" (2003, Image and Golden Satellite nomination); and he also appeared on "Chocolate News." Grier has been named one of Comedy Central's "100 Greatest Stand-ups of All Time." In his first, recently published book, Barack Like Me: The Chocolate Covered Truth, he expounds on politics, culture and race while recounting his own LIFE STORY in this edgy, timely, timeless and hilarious memoir and look at all things Barack. He holds an M.F.A. from the Yale School of Drama.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You