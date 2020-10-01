Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Danielle Brooks, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Okieriete Onaodowan, and More in SOCIAL DISTANCE Trailer

Oct. 1, 2020  

An all new trailer has dropped for Netflix's upcoming series SOCIAL DISTANCE.

The series stars Danielle Brooks, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Okieriete Onaodowan, and more.

SOCIAL DISTANCE premieres globally on Netflix October 15.

Check out the trailer below!

Set in the initial months of the COVID-19 pandemic, SOCIAL DISTANCE is an eight-part anthology series that showcases the power of the human spirit in the face of uncertainty and isolation. Each standalone episode is told through a virtual lens and captures the unique emotional experience of being forced apart by circumstance and having no choice but to communicate remotely and rely on technology to maintain any sense of connection. Through these varied and deeply human stories, SOCIAL DISTANCE aims to provide some much-needed catharsis during a tumultuous time while also capturing a snapshot of this singular moment in history.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


