VIDEO: Dan Finnerty Posts Audition Submission for Role of 'Tiger' in TIGER KING: THE MUSICAL

Article Pixel Mar. 30, 2020  

Dan Finnerty has posted his "audition submission" for the role of "Tiger" in Tiger King: The Musical.

Check out the video below!

Dan Finnerty is the lead singer of the cult hit comedy group he created called The Dan Band. He appeared over 15 times as a comedy correspondent on "The Jay Leno Show" and The Tonight Show with Jay Leno. "The Dan Band" has released 3 albums. Finnerty's stage credits include Stomp and Little Orphan Danny.

play



