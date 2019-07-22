VIDEO: Dan DeLuca and Amber Ardolino Release 'Peer Pressure' Music Video

Reel Artistry has released a music video, "Peer Pressure," featuring Dan DeLuca and Amber Ardolino!

"Peer Pressure" was originally recorded and performed by James Bay and Julia Michaels in January 2019. It can be found on Bay's "Oh My Messy Mind" EP.

Watch DeLuca and Ardolino's video below!

Dan DeLuca originated the role of Jack Kelly on the First National Tour of Disney's Newsies and has helped develop new musicals alongside the greatest theater composers of our time including Stephen Schwartz, Alan Menken and Martin Charnin. Television: The Code (CBS). Regional Theater Credits Include: Jimmy as Thoroughly Modern Millie (Goodspeed Opera House), John in Meet Me in St Louis, Lucas in The Addams Family (The Muny), Charlie in Brigadoon (Pittsburgh CLO), Claude-Hair (Patchogue Theater), Gabe in Next to Normal, Emmett in Legally Blonde (Lexington Theater Company), and Young Max in The Grinch (The Old Globe). Dan is the co-owner of The Field Solutions LLC, specializing in emotional intelligence and mindfulness for artists.

Amber Ardolino is currently in the Original Broadway Cast of Moulin Rouge as the Satine understudy. Recently seen in the Broadway Cast and Original Chicago Company of Hamilton, and the Original Broadway Cast of Head Over Heels. Previously seen as Sherrie in the Las Vegas production of Rock of Ages. National Tours: Flashdance, West Side Story, Legally Blonde.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You