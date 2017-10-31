VIDEO: DWTS' Team 'Phantom' Performs Broadway-Inspired Number on Halloween Night; Corbin Bleu to Return to Ballroom

It was Halloween Night on last night's DANCING WITH THE STARS and the remaining celebrity dancers certainly got into the spirit of the holiday! HAMILTON alum Jordan Fisher transformed into a werewolf for his number with pro partner Lindsay Arnold. The couple's Paso, to the tune of Martin Garrix's "Animals," earned them a perfect score from the judges.

Later in the evening, the celebrities were DIVIDED into two teams for Round Two of competition. "Team Phantom of the Ballroom," comprised of Drew Scott, EMMA SLATER, Frankie Muniz, WITNEY CARSON, Vanessa Lachey, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Victoria Arlen and Valentin Chmerkovskiy, performed a Broadway-inspired dance to the original London cast recording of Andrew Lloyd Webber's PHANTOM OF THE OPERA.

In other exciting news, it was announced that next week's Trio Dances Round will see the return of three past contestants who will serve as third partners; Season One champion Kelly Monaco, and Broadway alum Alfonso Ribeiro (THE TAP DANCE KID) and Corbin Bleu (HOLIDAY INN, GODSPELL, IN THE HEIGHTS).

Check out last night's performances below!

